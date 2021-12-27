Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow in some parts of Minnesota, and more is on the way.

Most of the Twin Cities saw between 1 and 4 inches, but central Minnesota got as much as 18 inches of accumulation.

Lots of snow overnight…especially around Brainerd! We have another round on the way Tuesday…and then we will see the coldest temperatures of the season. All your details coming up on @WCCO pic.twitter.com/2DwRzIhtXx — KatieSteiner (@KatieSteinertv) December 27, 2021

The snowfall, along with a bout of freezing rain Monday morning, left roads slick. The Minnesota State Patrol said it responded to 40 crashes between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., including four with injuries. There were also 44 vehicles that left the road and two jackknifed semis.

The rest of Monday will be dry, with breezy winds and falling temperatures. By Monday night, the Twin Cities will be in the single digits and it will be below zero up north.

Another round of snow will hit Tuesday morning, starting in the northern and western parts of the state. Later in the morning, more snowfall will move in from the south and make its way to the Twin Cities. Most of the state will see around 1-3 inches.

That snowfall should wrap up in the metro by the afternoon, and be out of the state by Tuesday night. Temperatures will drop to the coldest we’ve seen all season on Wednesday, with a high of 5 degrees in the Twin Cities.

There are a couple more chances of snow throughout the week.