MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A winter storm dropped about 2 inches of snow on the Twin Cities, and a bout of freezing rain could make for a messy morning commute on Monday.
Lots of snow overnight…especially around Brainerd! We have another round on the way Tuesday…and then we will see the coldest temperatures of the season. All your details coming up on @WCCO pic.twitter.com/2DwRzIhtXx
— KatieSteiner (@KatieSteinertv) December 27, 2021
The snow has mostly wrapped up in the metro, but flakes are still falling in northern and western Minnesota. The drizzle should taper off by 6 a.m.
“That morning commute, it is going to be icy out there,” Meteorologist Katie Steiner said. “The roads are not great.”
Slick roads in Saint Paul especially on streets and sidewalks! We’ve seen several plows clearing the snow but the freezing rain isn’t helping. #mnwx @WCCO pic.twitter.com/2bcMzOTiy4
— Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) December 27, 2021
We’ll also be dealing with strong winds across the state Monday. Most spots will reach their high temperatures in the morning hours before a drastic plummet. By Monday night, the Twin Cities will be in the single digits and it will be below zero up north.
Another round of snow will hit Tuesday morning, starting in the northern and western parts of the state. Later in the morning, more snowfall will move in from the south and make its way to the Twin Cities. The metro will get another 2-4 inches, while southeastern Minnesota could see 3-5.
That snowfall should wrap up by sundown. Temperatures will drop to the coldest we’ve seen all season on Wednesday, with a high of 5 degrees in the Twin Cities.
There are a couple more chances of snow throughout the week.