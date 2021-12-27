MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials have issued a no travel advisory in a part of western Minnesota.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid state and federal highways in Clay County, including Interstate 94 and Highway 108.
MnDOT said there were “dangerous driving conditions” in the area.
No travel advisory on state and federal highways in Clay County, as well as Hwy 108 from I-94 to Pelican Rapids due to dangerous driving conditions. This includes I-94 from Moorhead to Hwy 108, and Hwy 10 from Moorhead to Hawley. Visit https://t.co/kt5FT1QgA5 for more info. pic.twitter.com/BZzzmR95Rn
— MnDOT District 4 (@mndotwcentral) December 27, 2021
A winter storm dusted most of Minnesota with snow Sunday evening and Monday morning. A round of freezing rain followed that, making roads slick. To top it off, strong winds have caused blowing snow, further endangering drivers.
The National Weather Service recorded 6 inches of snow in Moorhead, and 1-3 more inches are possible Tuesday when another storm will move through.