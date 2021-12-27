CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials have issued a no travel advisory in a part of western Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid state and federal highways in Clay County, including Interstate 94 and Highway 108.

MnDOT said there were “dangerous driving conditions” in the area.

A winter storm dusted most of Minnesota with snow Sunday evening and Monday morning. A round of freezing rain followed that, making roads slick. To top it off, strong winds have caused blowing snow, further endangering drivers.

The National Weather Service recorded 6 inches of snow in Moorhead, and 1-3 more inches are possible Tuesday when another storm will move through.