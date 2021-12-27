MnDOT Issues No Travel Advisory In Clay CountyMnDOT said there were "dangerous driving conditions" in the area.

MN WEATHER: More Snow Tuesday Before Drastic Drop In TempsA winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow in some parts of Minnesota, and more is on the way.

SNOW PICS: Minnesotans Send In Views Of The Post-Christmas AccumulationFollowing snowfall that continued into Monday morning, some parts of Minnesota have reported several inches of accumulation – or more. Some Minnesotans sent in pictures of all the snow.

Metro Cities Declare Snow Emergencies Amid Sunday Night StormTwin Cities communities have begun declaring snow emergencies as a storm system hits Minnesota Sunday evening.

Minnesota Weather: Christmas Day To Usher In Cold Temps, 3 Shots Of Weekend SnowAfter a big melt on Christmas Eve, some Minnesotans will have a white Christmas, and a white day after Christmas, and a white day after the day after Christmas!