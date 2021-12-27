MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 30-year-old St. Paul man has been arrested and charged in connection to a suspicious package placed at the Ramsey County Courthouse last week.
According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, Dolores Christopher Alvarado faces one felony count of threats of violence with intent to terrorize.
Last Monday morning, deputies responded to the courthouse on West Kellogg Boulevard. Authorities later said the package was “designed to look like an improvised explosive device (IED),” with the intent of “terrorizing individuals” at the courthouse.
The device had "various liquids, pressure plate and wiring" coming out of it, according to the charging documents.
The courthouse was temporarily evacuated and closed, and traffic was diverted.
The sheriff’s office said that Alvarado admitted to constructing the device and placing it because he “had issues with Ramsey County.”
He is currently in custody at the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bail on the aforementioned charge, as well as prior warrants from the Minnesota Department of Corrections.