MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following snowfall that continued into Monday morning, some parts of Minnesota have reported several inches of accumulation – or more.

Around Brainered as of 6 a.m., more than 12 inches of snow has been reported.

In the metro, snowfall transitioned into freezing rain, making for a messy morning commute.

Lots of snow overnight…especially around Brainerd! We have another round on the way Tuesday…and then we will see the coldest temperatures of the season. All your details coming up on @WCCO pic.twitter.com/2DwRzIhtXx — KatieSteiner (@KatieSteinertv) December 27, 2021

Some Minnesotans sent in pictures of all the snow. Check out a collection below. Send your pictures to wcco.com/photos!

—

“Lindsey Lake outside Backus, MN in Cass County at 6:30 this morning! Our Golden Yearling “Inga” greeting the day on our deck as I opened the sliding glass door.” – Scott Sater

And then the after picture…

—

“There’s just a “little” snow in Nisswa this morning!” – Bonnie Johnson

—

“My backyard in Baxter Mn at 5:59 am this morning” – Lori Ostman

—

“Taken in Brainerd, MN!” – Deb Tholen Lottmann

—