Winter Storm:Freezing rain and strong winds follow snowfall across much of Minnesota.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Minnesota Weather, Snow Pictures, Viewer Submitted Pictures

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following snowfall that continued into Monday morning, some parts of Minnesota have reported several inches of accumulation – or more.

Around Brainered as of 6 a.m., more than 12 inches of snow has been reported.

In the metro, snowfall transitioned into freezing rain, making for a messy morning commute.

Some Minnesotans sent in pictures of all the snow. Check out a collection below. Send your pictures to wcco.com/photos!

(credit: Scott Sater)

“Lindsey Lake outside Backus, MN in Cass County at 6:30 this morning! Our Golden Yearling “Inga” greeting the day on our deck as I opened the sliding glass door.” – Scott Sater

And then the after picture…

“There’s just a “little” snow in Nisswa this morning!” – Bonnie Johnson

“My backyard in Baxter Mn at 5:59 am this morning” – Lori Ostman

“Taken in Brainerd, MN!” – Deb Tholen Lottmann