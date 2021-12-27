MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sun Country Airlines has canceled some domestic flights at MSP Airport Monday morning due to a system outage.
“Sun Country Airlines has received reports of a temporary third-party network system outage affecting all Sun Country flights, as well as the flights of many other airlines worldwide,” the airline said in a statement. “As a result, this morning, domestic flights scheduled before 8 a.m. CT were canceled and passengers were issued full refunds and waived change fees.”
All @SunCountryAir flights cancelled as of now due to a software issue.Big impact on lots of @GopherFootball fans headed to Phoenix today! @GopherHole pic.twitter.com/ZYNL4QYfCJ
— Kayla (@kjclark715) December 27, 2021
Sun Country said it was working with the Federal Aviation Administration to manually clear flights for takeoff.
“We appreciate the patience of our guests as we work to get them safely on their way as quickly as possible,” the airline said.
Over the holiday weekend, hundreds of flights nationwide — including dozens at MSP — were canceled or delayed due to weather and staffing shortages.
