MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are encouraging drivers not to leave their vehicles running unattended during the current spell of cold weather.
Officials in Golden Valley, a suburb just west of Minneapolis, reported Tuesday that five vehicles cars were stolen in the city in the last 24 hours. Three of those cases involved vehicles being left unattended with the engines running.
“While warming up your car can help melt snow and ice, it also is a great opportunity for someone to steal your car,” city officials wrote in a crime alert.
Motorists are advised not to leave their vehicles running with the keys inside unattended.
Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to call 911.
More On WCCO.com: