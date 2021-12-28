MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Firefighters from more than a dozen departments battled a house fire Tuesday morning in the west metro.
Public safety officials say crews responded around 7:20 a.m. to a fire at a home on Meadow Creek Drive in Corcoran, a suburb about 20 miles northwest of Minneapolis. Firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames.
No one was inside the house, and no injuries were reported.
Crews from 19 nearby departments helped knock down the flames. The house was a total loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
