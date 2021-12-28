WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Call it a tradeoff. The snow is moving out, and now the cold air is moving in.

Tuesday’s snow storm was not as potent as the one that rolled through Minnesota Sunday night into Monday morning. Much of northern Minnesota saw between 3 to 5 inches of snow Tuesday, while some areas got as much as 7 inches. The Twin Cities only saw between 1 to 3 inches.

WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says a wind chill advisory is in effect for a good portion of Minnesota Tuesday night, while the western edge of the state is in a wind chill warning. It could feel as cold as minus-25 to minus-40 degrees in some areas by Wednesday morning.

The Twin Cities will bottom out a minus-1 degree Tuesday night, which is our coldest air temperature since February. It’s dangerously cold Tuesday night above the Interstate 94 corridor and in western Minnesota, which will experience double-digit subzero temps.

Shaffer says Wednesday will feature ample sunshine, but the metro will be lucky to get above 10 degrees. Many parts of the state will only be in the single-digits.

Temps will warm into the teens and low 20s by Thursday, which is when we’ll see our next chance for snow. The metro may see a dusting early Thursday morning, but heavier bands of snow will push through northern Minnesota between mid-morning through the late afternoon. Only 1 to 2 inches of accumulation is expected, but that’s enough to cause issues on roadways.

A reinforcing blast of cold air arrives in time for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be in the single digits, but winds will make it feel subzero.

Temps will move back into the teens and low 20s for Monday and Tuesday.