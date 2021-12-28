WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Get ready for another helping of December snow.
The WCCO Weather Team says light snow could be falling in the Twin Cities by 7 a.m., but the bulk of the storm will hit in the afternoon, starting right around 1 p.m. Snow will continue in the metro until around sundown.
Northern Minnesota will also get hit, with 4+ inches of snow expected.
After the snow, temperatures will plummet. Overnight, we’ll take our first trip below zero since Feb. 20. It will stay cold throughout the week and into the weekend, with highs in the 5 to 15 degree range. Several nights will be below zero.
There are a couple more chances of snow throughout the week, including Thursday and Saturday.
Most of the Twin Cities saw between 1 and 4 inches of snow following Sunday night’s storm, but central Minnesota got the brunt of the snowfall. According to the National Weather Service, St. Mathias — just south of Brainerd — recorded 18 inches of snow.
Sunday’s snowfall, along with a bout of freezing rain Monday morning, left roads slick. The Minnesota State Patrol said it responded to 130 crashes between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., including 13 with injuries. There were also 155 vehicles that left the road and 17 jackknifed semis.