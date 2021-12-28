BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — The search is underway for a missing 16-year-old boy who Brooklyn Park police say is suicidal.
The teen was last seen near the 8600 block of West River Road at about 4:30 p.m. He was believed to be near the Mississippi River, but searchers couldn’t locate him.
He is described as a light-skinned Black male who stands 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Green Bay Packers jacket and dark sweatpants.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
More On WCCO.com: