MN WEATHER: Out With The Snow, In With The Bitter ColdGet ready for another helping of December snow.

Minnesotans Lace Up And Hit The Ice Following Winter StormAfter the weekend snow, many Minnesotans re-acquainted themselves with their favorite winter activities Monday.

How Does A Waterfall Freeze?Two years ago, the Polar Vortex had all the right elements to stop the Minnehaha Falls cold.

UPDATE: No Travel Advisory In Clay County Lifted Officials have lifted a no travel advisory in a part of western Minnesota.

SNOW PICS: Minnesotans Send In Views Of The Post-Christmas AccumulationFollowing snowfall that continued into Monday morning, some parts of Minnesota have reported several inches of accumulation – or more. Some Minnesotans sent in pictures of all the snow.