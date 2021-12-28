MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in western Wisconsin say four people are injured and another is dead after a head-on crash Monday morning.
According to the Burnett County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the two-vehicle crash at around 11:22 a.m. on Highway 70 in Sand Lake Township, which is just east of Siren.
There, a preliminary investigation indicates that a motorist in a minivan was traveling westbound on the highway when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a passenger car traveling eastbound.
The sheriff's office says the driver of the passenger car was trapped inside the vehicle following the collision and needed to be extricated. They later died from injuries suffered in the crash.
Four other people were injured in the crash. Three helicopters and several ambulances responded to the scene and transported the victims to the hospital.
According to the sheriff’s office, it appears that “weather and road conditions were a factor in causing the crash.”
The victims will be identified at a later time.
