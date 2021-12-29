MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven adults and three children are without a home after a fire in north Minneapolis Wednesday morning.
According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, a single-family home on the 2500 block of Thomas Avenue North started burning just before 8:30 a.m.
All 10 residents were out of the home when firefighters arrived. The fire was contained to the bathroom in which it began, but due to fire and water damage the home is uninhabitable.
The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.