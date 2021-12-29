MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Travelers in the Twin Cities aren’t out of the woods yet, as Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is showing at least 38 Thursday flights have been canceled.
The current list of flights for the day also includes the same number — 38 — that have been delayed, as of 8:30 a.m.
This follows a number of days where air travelers found themselves unable to make a trek either to or from their holiday destinations.
More than 950 flights within, into or out of the United States were cancelled on Christmas Day, at least 350 more than on Christmas Eve.
Airlines are pointing to staffing shortages fueled by the Omicron variant. It comes as holiday air travel is returning to pre-pandemic levels.
Making matters worse for many, Sun Country Airlines canceled some domestic flights at MSP Airport Monday morning due to a system outage.
“Sun Country Airlines has received reports of a temporary third-party network system outage affecting all Sun Country flights, as well as the flights of many other airlines worldwide,” the airline said in a statement. “As a result, this morning, domestic flights scheduled before 8 a.m. CT were canceled and passengers were issued full refunds and waived change fees.”
