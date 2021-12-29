MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A small heating device used to thaw a door was the cause of a structure fire at the Federal Reserve Bank Wednesday.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded to a structure fire at 90 Hennepin Ave. S. around 10:30 a.m.
Crews checked all floors to find the cause of the fire and found that an employee used a heating device to try to thaw a metal door that was frozen shut, according to the release.
Crews say the heat from the torch started a small fire in the foam installation that was between the walls near the metal door.
There was no major structural damage to the building.