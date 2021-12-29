WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Call it a tradeoff. The snow is moving out, and now the cold air is moving in.

WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says MSP Airport reported 2.2 inches of snow after Tuesday’s storm, which brings this month’s snow total to 21 inches. That’s the most snow we’ve had in December since 2010, when we topped out at 33.6 inches. That was also the month when snow collapsed the roof of the Metrodome.

Communities north of the metro saw snow totals between 4 to 9 inches, but when all is said and done, the Arrowhead will likely take the accumulation cake.

A wind chill advisory was in effect for a good portion of Minnesota Tuesday night, while the western edge of the state was in a wind chill warning. The feels-like temperature in the metro was -20 Wednesday morning, and it felt even colder in northwestern and southeastern Minnesota.

MORE: With Bitter Blast Moving In, Plan For Safety Before Heading Outdoors

The Twin Cities bottomed out a minus-1 degree Tuesday night, which was our coldest air temperature since February. It was dangerously cold Tuesday night above the Interstate 94 corridor and in western Minnesota, which will experience double-digit subzero temps.

Shaffer says Wednesday will feature ample sunshine, but the metro will be lucky to get above 10 degrees. Most of the day, it won’t feel warmer than zero. Many parts of the state will only be in the single digits.

Temps will warm into the teens and low 20s by Thursday, which is when we’ll see our next chance for snow. The metro may see a dusting early Thursday morning, but heavier bands of snow will push through northern Minnesota between mid-morning through the late afternoon. Only 1 to 2 inches of accumulation is expected, but that’s enough to cause issues on roadways.

A reinforcing blast of cold air arrives in time for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be in the single digits, but winds will make it feel subzero.

Temps will move back into the teens and low 20s for Monday and Tuesday.