MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects of an armed robbery where an employee was shot.
According to police, the incident occurred on the 400 block of Cedar Lake Road South shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. There, police responded to the report of a robbery of a business.

While officers were heading to the scene, they received an update that the incident included a shooting.
While officers were heading to the scene, they received an update that the incident included a shooting.
Police said that preliminary information indicates that four male suspects robbed the store at gunpoint. An "adult, college age female" who was working at the store suffered non-life threatening injuries when at least one of the suspects shot her. She was also pistol whipped.
The four suspects then fled in a vehicle and investigators are working to determine what, if anything, was taken during the robbery.
Officers provided treatment to the victim on the scene until she was transported to a hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted electronically here. All tips are anonymous and may be eligible for a financial reward if the information leads to an arrest and conviction.