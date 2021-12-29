MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The latest rounds of snow created quite a mess for those willing to travel on Minnesota’s roads overnight.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday they responded to 139 crashes statewide. Of those, eight involved non-life threatening injuries. There was also a reported fatal crash in Inver Grove Heights.

There were also another 110 vehicles that ran off the road or spun out, requiring either a tow or other forms of assistance.

There were two semi trucks that jack-knifed as well.

#MSPnumbers statewide 12/28 10pm to 12/29 10am Troopers have responded to: 139 crashes (8 non-life threat inj, 0 fatals) an additional 110 vehs ran off road/spun out no damage req Trp/tow assistance & 2 jackknifed semis. Pic I94 Moorhead pickup pulling trailer jackknifed no inj pic.twitter.com/D1kaot5CFA — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) December 29, 2021

WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says MSP Airport reported 2.2 inches of snow after Tuesday’s storm, which brings this month’s snow total to 21 inches. That’s the most snow we’ve had in December since 2010, when we topped out at 33.6 inches. That was also the month when snow collapsed the roof of the Metrodome.

According to the National Weather Service, this is already the ninth-snowiest December on record in the Twin Cities.

Believe it or not, the Twin Cities is currently tied (with 1983) for the 9th snowiest December on record. The (3) indicates there are three days of missing data for 2021 (today, tomorrow, and the 31st).#MNwx #WIwx pic.twitter.com/mU58uNZG8M — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 29, 2021

Now that the snow has moved through, temperatures have cooled off considerably. The extended forecast calls for overnight lows below zero going into the new year.