By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Crashes, Local TV, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The latest rounds of snow created quite a mess for those willing to travel on Minnesota’s roads overnight.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday they responded to 139 crashes statewide. Of those, eight involved non-life threatening injuries. There was also a reported fatal crash in Inver Grove Heights.

There were also another 110 vehicles that ran off the road or spun out, requiring either a tow or other forms of assistance.

There were two semi trucks that jack-knifed as well.

WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says MSP Airport reported 2.2 inches of snow after Tuesday’s storm, which brings this month’s snow total to 21 inches. That’s the most snow we’ve had in December since 2010, when we topped out at 33.6 inches. That was also the month when snow collapsed the roof of the Metrodome.

According to the National Weather Service, this is already the ninth-snowiest December on record in the Twin Cities.

Now that the snow has moved through, temperatures have cooled off considerably. The extended forecast calls for overnight lows below zero going into the new year.