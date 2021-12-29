ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who attempted to steal a purse out of an 81-year-old woman’s hand, injuring her in the process.

According to police, the incident occurred “in broad daylight” last Thursday afternoon at a Walgreens on the 1100 block of Larpenteur Avenue West.

Police shared a video on social media showing the attempted purse snatching. In the video, a woman is seen walking into the store when a person comes up from behind and grabs her purse and pulls her out of view.

Police say she fell to the ground, hitting her head, but “she’s tough and didn’t give up her purse or the money inside.” She suffered a brain bleed and other injuries, but should be out of the hospital soon.

Now, police are asking for information to identify the suspect.

“She did miss Christmas with her family. We want to help get her justice,” police said.

The suspect was wearing distinct jeans with pre-cut holes in the knees, a black-hooded jacket and distinct brown shoes that are possibly slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Paul police at 651-266-5650.

Last week Wednesday, police responded to another report of a robbery involving a senior citizen at an Aldi’s on the 2400 block of Seventh Street West around 3 p.m.

Investigators say the two incidents are not related, and that no arrests have been made in either case.