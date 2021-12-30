CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:2021 In Review, Local TV, Top 20 Most-Read Stories
Protesters stand and raise their hands in the air while staring at police after the police killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center near where Derek Chauvin is on trial in the death of George Floyd, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on April 11, 2021.(credit: Christopher Mark Juhn/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The year 2021 brought stories of joy, stories of devastation, and stories of disappointment. It was, in short, another memorable year that none of us will soon forget. Here is a list of the top 20 most-read stories from WCCO.com in 2021, along with links to the original stories.

  • Feb. 9: Buffalo Clinic Shooting: 1 Dead, 4 Injured; Gregory Ulrich Identified As Suspect
    Gregory Ulrich, 67, is in custody in connection to Tuesday’s deadly shooting at a Buffalo health clinic. Five people were shot in the attack at Allina Clinic Crossroads. One of the victims, who was brought to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, later died from their injuries, according to hospital officials.

  • April 20: Derek Chauvin Guilty On All 3 Counts In George Floyd’s Death
    Following nearly a year of protest, introspection and raw emotion, former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who last May held a knee down on George Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes, has been found guilty of second-degree murder and two other charges in Floyd’s death.

  • July 30: Woman Found Beheaded On Shakopee Sidewalk; 42-Year-Old Man Arrested
    According to the Shakopee Police Department, the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Spencer Street. A 55-year-old woman, identified as America Mafalda Thayer of Shakopee, was found on the sidewalk near the intersection and pronounced dead at the scene.

  • Sept. 7: Police Search For 17 Cars Stolen From Brooklyn Park Dealership
    A local car dealership is hoping for help finding more than a dozen cars that were stolen over the course of two days. Surveillance video shows three mask men entered the service area of Luther Brookdale Dodge late Saturday night, taking five vehicles. But that was just the beginning.

