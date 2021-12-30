MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health show that, after spending last winter largely dormant, cases of influenza are once again starting to proliferate in Minnesota.
The state's figures for the second to last week of the year show a jump in hospitalizations from the previous week — 77, compared to the 41 from the week prior. This as many hospitals are reporting they are stretched to the limit due to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.
Last winter, there were only 35 hospitalizations for the entire flu season. There have already been 166 to date so far this winter, lending credence to health experts’ fears that the populace would soon be laboring under a “twindemic.”
There have been seven deaths since the start of the 2021-22 flu season, one of which was considered a pediatric case (among those below 18 years of age).
The MDH reports 21 new school outbreaks in the last week; there have been 109 flu outbreaks so far this school year.
Nationwide, the eastern and central parts of the U.S. are seeing the biggest spikes in flu activity, with the lowest figures being reported in the western states.
For the time being, Minnesota's flu activity is still considered minimal, but neighboring states like North Dakota and Iowa are seeing figures consistent with moderate or even high activity.
