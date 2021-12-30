ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — An 18-year-old faces charges after allegedly attempting to snatch a grandmother’s purse at a St. Paul Walgreens, leaving the woman with brain bleeding, a concussion and a broken pelvis after the robbery.

Isaiah Foster of Richfield is charged with first-degree aggravated attempted robbery and third-degree assault, according to court documents filed in Ramsey County Thursday.

Foster’s mother called police to turn him in after seeing surveillance video of the incident.

According to a criminal complaint, an 81-year-old woman was entering a Walgreens on Larpenteur Avenue Dec. 23 when someone pulled her purse. The purse’s loop was on her shoulder, so she fell to the ground. She said the next thing she remembered was waking up in the back of an ambulance.

“I just remember thinking he’s not gonna get my purse,” the woman, Judy Stuthman, told WCCO.

The complaint states officers reviewed surveillance footage that showed the suspect, wearing white jeans, a black jacket, blue medical mask and brown shoes, fleeing the scene after the robbery.

Foster’s mother called police on Wednesday after a family member showed her video of the incident and she recognized her son’s coat and face, the complaint states.

“I’m 100% sure that is him,” she said, according to the complaint.

Foster was arrested Tuesday in connection with a carjacking in St. Paul, with a coat matching the one seen on video.

A similar, but unconnected, incident occurred across town Dec. 22. Angela Ferguson, 85, was in the Aldi parking lot on West Seventh Street when two men wrestled away her purse. She suffered a concussion and severe bruising, as well as a stress-induced heart attack.

Police say Foster is not a suspect in that case.