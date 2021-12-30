MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — What was the music that fueled you throughout this trying year? If the survey results are to be believed, it was none other than Adele that gave music lovers life in 2021.
The British singer’s new album “30” topped the list of the most beloved LPs, and her single “Easy On Me” tied with “Essense” by Wizkid, Justin Bieber, and Tems to top the list of favorite singles.
That’s according a survey of 2,000 people who were asked to choose their favorites from both this year’s Billboard Hot 100 singles and 200 number-one albums lists.
The year’s top-selling album according to Billboard — “Dangerous: The Double Album,” by Morgan Wallen — landed third on the overall list of favorite albums. Wallen was dropped from his label after video surfaced of the country singer shouting a racial slur, but that didn’t stop his album from selling tons of copies.
Two of the albums re-recorded by Taylor Swift also made the top 10 list of favorites — “Red” and “Fearless.”
Here are the top 10s for both albums and singles:
Favorite Albums
- “30” – Adele (17.26%)
- “The Voice of the Heroes” – Lil Baby & Lil Durk (16.08%)
- “Dangerous: the Double Album” – Morgan Wallen (15.40%)
- “Call Me If You Get Lost” – Tyler, the Creator (15.32%)
- “Slime Language 2” – Young Thug, Gunna & Various Artists (15.24%)
- “Justice” – Justin Bieber (15.07%)
- “Sincerely, Kentrell” – YoungBoy Never Broke Again (14.65%)
- “Red (Taylor’s Version)” – Taylor Swift (14.06%)
- [Tie] “Certified Lover Boy” – Drake; “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” – Taylor Swift (13.89%)
- ‘Happier than Ever’ – Billie Eilish (13.80%)
Favorite Singles:
- [Tie] “Easy on Me” – Adele; “Essence” – Wizkid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems (11.30%)
- “Smokin Out the Window” – Silk Sonic (10.13%)
- [Tie] “Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande; “Way 2 Sexy” – Drake ft. Future & Young Thug (9.18%)
- “Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic (8.79%)
- “Montero” (Call me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X (8.56%)
- “Astronaut in the Ocean” – Masked Wolf (8.24%)
- [Tie] “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran; “Knife Talk” – Drake ft. 21 Savage & Project Pat (8.16%)
- “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” – Taylor Swift (8.01%)
- “Oh My God” – Adele (7.85%)
- “Peaches” – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon (7.61%)