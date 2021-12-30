MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are asking the public’s help in finding a woman who’s been missing since the middle of the month.
The Minneapolis Police Department says 36-year-old Jessica Marshik was last in contact with her family on Dec. 14 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Her phone, purse, car, computer keys, and other items were left behind.
Marshik is described as standing 5-feet, 1-inch tall with a slim build. She has brown hair and often wears glasses. On her back is a large tattoo of a map.
Investigators say Marshik is known to frequent shops and restaurants along East Hennepin Avenue. They say she recently visited Kansas City.
Anyone who sees Marshik or knows of her whereabout is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be left online.
More On WCCO.com: