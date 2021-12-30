NHL Winter Classic: Taylor Turnquist On How Wild Players' Partners Lead Mission To Give BackIn Minnesota, hockey isn't just a game, it's a way of life. And the love for the game goes beyond the ice. That's why the Minnesota Wild support the people and programs who support them.

Wild Signs Evason, Coaching Staff To ExtensionsThe Minnesota Wild announced Thursday multi-year contract extensions for head coach Dean Evason and his staff.

Vikings Seek To Spark Playoff Hopes By Completing Sweep Of Packers: 'We Have To Go Win'The Minnesota Vikings have won their last two matchups with the Packers and are the only NFC North team to beat them during Matt LaFleur’s three-year coaching tenure in Green Bay. The Vikings (7-8) will try to do it again Sunday night as they attempt to boost their playoff hopes amid potential single-digit temperatures in Green Bay.

2021 In Review: Minnesota's Top Sports StoriesFrom gold medal-winners to the Gophers reclaiming the axe to the emergence of young superstars, it was a year to remember for Minnesota sports fans. Here are the biggest Minnesota sports stories from 2021.