MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday will be warmer than Wednesday was, but you’ll still want to bundle up if you’re heading outside.
Feels-like temperatures in the Twin Cities were below zero in the morning hours. They’ll climb to the low 20s later on. Central and northern Minnesota will hover in the teens after a chilly start.
Brief snow showers are possible in the metro starting around 7:30 a.m. A light coating of snow will be left behind, but Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said it shouldn’t have a major impact.
Things cool down a bit on Friday, and a band of light snow showers will develop Friday afternoon. Those will bring about an inch of snow to the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota.
We’ll kick off the new year with the coldest air so far this season on Saturday, with a high of minus 2 in the Twin Cities. Sunday will also be frigid, but next week will begin with a warmup.
A surge of arctic air will settle in Friday night through Sunday. Please dress in layers and cover exposed skin when headed outside. If traveling, tell someone where you are going, and when you will arrive. Pack a charged cell phone and some warm clothes #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/r2a0BgeriC
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 30, 2021
