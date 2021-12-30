First Inaugural George Floyd Basketball Classic Held In MinnesotaThe Minnesota Black Coaches Association launched its inaugural George Floyd Basketball Classic on Tuesday. It was an invitational tournament featuring Minneapolis North, Park Center, and two out of state guests.

Winter Classic Organizers Bracing For Subzero Temps, What Could Well Be The Coldest NHL Game Of All TimeOur thermometers may not climb above zero at all on New Year's Day, when thousands of fans are expected to pack Target Field for an outdoor hockey game.

Tough Path To Playoffs For Vikings Just Got More Difficult The Minnesota Vikings have had one of those nail-biter seasons, and there's not much left to chew on with their chance of making the playoffs now in low-percentage territory.

NHL Winter Classic: Carly Zucker 1-On-1 With Wild Captain Jared SpurgeonThis week, the Wild will show the nation why Minnesota is the state of hockey at the NHL Winter Classic. But the Wild will be without a key player, captain Jared Spurgeon.