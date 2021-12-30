ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild announced Thursday multi-year contract extensions for head coach Dean Evason and his staff.
This is Evason’s second full season as head coach. He took over as interim coach in Feb. 2020 when Bruce Boudreau was fired.
Under Evason, the Wild have a 62-29-7 record. Last season, the Vegas Golden Knights knocked the Wild out of the first round of the playoffs in seven games.
So far this year, the Wild are 19-9-2, second in their division. Since Evason took over, the Wild are ranked fourth in goals scored, sixth in point percentage and tied for seventh in points.
Assistant coaches Darby Hendrickson, Brett McLean and Bob Woods, goaltending coach Frederic Chabot and video coaches T.J. Jindra and Jonas Plumb were also all extended. No contract details were disclosed.
The Wild are scheduled to play outdoors at Target Field against the St. Louis Blues in the NHL Winter Classic Saturday. The forecasted high in the Twin Cities on Saturday is minus 2.
