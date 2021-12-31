MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to a robbery and shooting at a Bryn Mawr neighborhood business on Wednesday.
According to Minneapolis police, the robbery happened just after 11:30 a.m. at 412 Cedar Lake Road South. The cashier told responding officers that four suspects entered the business and tried to rob it, but when she wasn’t able to open the register, they shot her in the foot.
As the four teenagers were leaving, one hit her in the face, and another shot her in the torso. The woman, who is 20 years old, is expected to survive.
Three of the suspects were arrested hours later. Investigators recovered a gun at the scene. The fourth was arrested Thursday night.
Police say suspects – who are 14, 15, 16, and 17 – were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and booked for assault and aggravated robbery.
