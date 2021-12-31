2021 In ReviewClick here to take a look back at the biggest and most heart-warming 2021 stories!
By WCCO-TV Staff
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) – An 8-year-old girl has died after she was struck in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn Center on Thursday night.

According to the state patrol, she was hit by a motorist in an “unconfirmed” vehicle, possibly a 2017-2019 white Nissan Rogue.

The motorist was going south on Highway 252 at 66th Street when they hit the girl around 10:30 p.m.

Identifying information about the victim will be released at a later time.