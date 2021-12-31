2021 In ReviewClick here to take a look back at the biggest and most heart-warming 2021 stories!
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Iconic television actor Betty White has reportedly died at 99 years old.

She had the longest-running career in television history as a woman, having starred in shows since 1939.

White is known for her role as Rose Nylund in “Golden Girls,” a character that hailed from St. Olaf, Minnesota. White visited St. Olaf College in Northfield in the 1990s, and sang with the college choir.

White also made appearances as the character Sue Ann Nivens in the show “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” which is a fictional comedy set in Minneapolis. She played the character from 1973 until the show’s end in 1977.

She was set to celebrate her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.