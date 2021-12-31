MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Iconic television actor Betty White has reportedly died at 99 years old.
She had the longest-running career in television history as a woman, having starred in shows since 1939.
White is known for her role as Rose Nylund in “Golden Girls,” a character that hailed from St. Olaf, Minnesota. White visited St. Olaf College in Northfield in the 1990s, and sang with the college choir.
MORE: Fellow Actors, Comedians React To Death Of Betty White
White also made appearances as the character Sue Ann Nivens in the show “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” which is a fictional comedy set in Minneapolis. She played the character from 1973 until the show’s end in 1977.
She was set to celebrate her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.
