BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Bloomington are asking for the public’s help in searching for Kinyell Haynes, a 15-year-old girl who was last seen Monday.
Authorities say Haynes was last seen leaving her residence in Bloomington early Monday morning.
We are seeking the public's help in locating Missing Person, Kinyell Haynes. Kinyell was last seen on 12/27/21 leaving her residence in Bloomington. Please be on the look out for Kinyell and contact 911 if you see her. We thank you for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/2aFsJH3KFa
— Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) December 31, 2021
Haynes is described as 5-foot-6 with her hair last styled like the photo in the flyer.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bloomington police at 952-563-4900, or call 911.
