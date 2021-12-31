2021 In ReviewClick here to take a look back at the biggest and most heart-warming 2021 stories!
By WCCO-TV Staff
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) —  Police in Bloomington are asking for the public’s help in searching for Kinyell Haynes, a 15-year-old girl who was last seen Monday.

Authorities say Haynes was last seen leaving her residence in Bloomington early Monday morning.

Haynes is described as 5-foot-6 with her hair last styled like the photo in the flyer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bloomington police at 952-563-4900, or call 911.