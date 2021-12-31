Vikings Broadcaster Greg Coleman To Retire After 2021 SeasonGreg Coleman says he will retire from being a Vikings broadcaster after the 2021 season.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Tests Positive For COVID, Will Miss Game Against PackersMinnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will reportedly miss a crucial game against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Fmr. Vikings DE Jared Allen Is A Hall Of Fame Finalist (Again)DeMarcus Ware, Andre Johnson and Devin Hester, all in their first year of eligibility, are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022. Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen is a finalist for the third time.

Vikings, Without Cousins, Will Try To Keep Playoffs Hope Alive By Beating Packers: 'We Have To Go Win'The Minnesota Vikings have won their last two matchups with the Packers and are the only NFC North team to beat them during Matt LaFleur’s three-year coaching tenure in Green Bay. The Vikings (7-8) will try to do it again Sunday night as they attempt to boost their playoff hopes amid potential single-digit temperatures in Green Bay.