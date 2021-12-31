MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Mall of America went into lockdown Friday evening. A WCCO producer at the Apple store said that management asked her and other shoppers to get into the back of the store. WCCO-TV has reached out to Bloomington police for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
More On WCCO.com:
- Isaiah Foster, 18, Charged In St. Paul Purse Snatching That Injured Grandmother
- Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb
- New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates
- MN Sheriff’s Deputy Dies Of COVID-19 Complications, Gov. Orders Flags At Half-Staff Friday