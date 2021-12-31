MOA ShootingPolice say the mall briefly went into lockdown after a shooting Friday evening left two men injured.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis Police, North Minneapolis, Shooting, Teen Killed

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized after a shooting in north Minneapolis Friday night.

Minneapolis police say officers responded to a report of a shooting with two teenage boys to the 2400 block of Dupont Avenue North around 4:30 p.m.

READ MORE: 2 Men Shot In Mall Of America; Mall Closed As Police Search For Suspect

Officers say they found the 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The 16-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to North Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officers say the two teens were walking when gunfire erupted from a vehicle. The suspects were gone when officers arrived.

READ MORE: 4th Teen Arrested After Allegedly Robbing, Shooting Cashier At Bryn Mawr Business

Police say the 15-year-old’s death marks the 95th homicide in the city this year.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org

MORE NEWS: Bloomington Police Seek Help Finding Missing 15-Year-Old

 