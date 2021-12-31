MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized after a shooting in north Minneapolis Friday night.
Minneapolis police say officers responded to a report of a shooting with two teenage boys to the 2400 block of Dupont Avenue North around 4:30 p.m.READ MORE: 2 Men Shot In Mall Of America; Mall Closed As Police Search For Suspect
Officers say they found the 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
The 16-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to North Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Officers say the two teens were walking when gunfire erupted from a vehicle. The suspects were gone when officers arrived.READ MORE: 4th Teen Arrested After Allegedly Robbing, Shooting Cashier At Bryn Mawr Business
Police say the 15-year-old’s death marks the 95th homicide in the city this year.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org
