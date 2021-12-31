MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Freezing fog could make the morning commute a little slick Friday morning, especially south of the metro. Light snow showers move in this afternoon – and then frigid temps.
Snow showers will bring, at most, an inch of snow to the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. It’ll clear out of the state by the evening. Wind chill alerts begin at 6 p.m. and continue to noon Saturday.
Speaking of Saturday, we’ll kick off the new year with the coldest air so far this season on Saturday, with a high of minus 2 in the Twin Cities.
For the NHL Winter Classic in downtown Minneapolis in the late afternoon, the feels-like temperature will be staggering: -13 degrees.
#cold pic.twitter.com/KdT0Fwrha0
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 31, 2021
Sunday will also be frigid, but next week will begin with a warmup, temperatures in the 20s by Monday.
Snowiest Decembers
This year’s December snowfall in the Twin Cities is the ninth snowiest December on record, tied with 1983. The Twin Cities recorded 21 inches so far. Friday’s snow isn’t expected to change anything for the record books.
More On WCCO.com:
- Isaiah Foster, 18, Charged In St. Paul Purse Snatching That Injured Grandmother
- Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb
- New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates
- MN Sheriff’s Deputy Dies Of COVID-19 Complications, Gov. Orders Flags At Half-Staff Friday