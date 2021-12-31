MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Greg Coleman says he will retire from being a Vikings broadcaster after the 2021 season.
Coleman spent many years as a radio sideline analyst for Vikings Radio Broadcast after retiring from the NFL. He was a punter for Minnesota from 1978 to 1987.
Coleman called the retirement a “bittersweet farewell” in a post on his website.
“Look forward to the next chapter focusing on family, my professional speaking business, HBCU special projects & of course my connection to Purple Nation Skol!” Coleman said.

I'm announcing that the 2021 Season will be my last a part of Vikings Radio Broadcast. Look forward to the next chapter focusing on family, my professional speaking business, HBCU special projects & of course my connection to Purple Nation Skol!
Coleman was the first Black punter in the NFL. In 2021, he was inducted into the Black College Hall of Fame.
He grew up in the inner city of Jacksonville, Florida.
