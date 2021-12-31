2021 In ReviewClick here to take a look back at the biggest and most heart-warming 2021 stories!
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will reportedly miss a crucial game against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Cousins told the team that he had symptoms and then tested positive. Since he’s unvaccinated, he will be out for the game against the NFC North division rivals.

The Vikings later confirmed that Cousins has been placed on the COVID-19 list.

The Vikings’ backup quarterbacks are Kellen Mond and Kyle Sloter. Sean Mannion was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Sunday, but was activated from the list shortly after Cousins was put on reserve. Rashod Hill was also activated from the list.

Cousins has refused to disclose his vaccination status when asked, instead stressing multiple times that he’s following “protocols.” In addition to specifically mentioning wearing masks and social distancing, Cousins said he’s “even thought about, should I just set up literally Plexiglas around where I sit?”

This is a developing story, so check back.