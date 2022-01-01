MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Thousands of fans will gather at Target Field on Saturday to watch the Minnesota Wild take on the St. Louis Blues in what could be the coldest NHL game of all time.

By the time the puck drops at 6:20 p.m., the feels-like temperatures will be at least 20 degrees below zero. It’ll be so cold that the NHL will actually have to heat the ice.

Fans are encouraged to wear extra layers and bring blankets. Target Field will have heating areas and has increased medical personnel by 30-50%.

Dr. Brad Nelson, one of the Wild’s team doctors, says frostbite is the biggest concern for both fans and players.

“Exposed areas of skin become painful,” Nelson said. “They may feel tingly or prickly. As tissue damage worsens with freezing, skin may become discolored. It can be hard and waxy.”

Some fans may turn to alcohol to help confront the cold, but even that should be done with more caution than normal.

“There are some physiological effects of the alcohol that make you prone to frostbite and hypothermia,” Nelson said. “It also could impair your judgement and you may not realize you have frostbite.”

Inside Target Center, the fan festival will start at 12:30 p.m. and last until 5:30 p.m.

“We’ve been planning for two years, we were supposed to come to Minnesota last year and then we were postponed,” said Steve Mayer, the league’s chief content advisor. “We are ready, we hope the fans in Minnesota are ready, it’s going to be cold, but let’s come out, let’s go – it’s the Winter Classic.”

If fans get too cold, there’s always the option to go inside.

As far as COVID-19 protocols, Mayer says the league is following local guidelines, so masks are recommended at all times.