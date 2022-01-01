MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One man is in serious condition after a garage explosion led to a fire in Minneapolis on Saturday.
According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, a garage on the 1000 block of 13th Avenue Southeast was leveled due to an explosion, and a neighboring garage was also on fire.
The fire response was upgraded to a first alarm because of the freezing temperatures and icy conditions.
Shortly after noon, the fire was out, officials said. There was minimal damage to nearby residential homes.
One man was severely burned from the original explosion, and was taken to a hospital by an ambulance. He was found in the back of his pickup truck and is in serious condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Excel Energy has been called to monitor and investigate the incident.