MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A warm-up is on the horizon after Minnesota’s cold start to the new year.

WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says it will be quiet the next day or so, with little or no chance for precipitation until Tuesday evening in the Twin Cities following the evening commute.

Temperatures will slowly rise past zero early Monday morning, and the first commute of 2022 will start in the single digits with some slippery spots on roadways due to black ice.

Highs will reach into the mid-20s Monday in the metro, and it will almost hit 30 Tuesday, which will feature cloudy skies and the potential for a few flurries.

Augustyniak says light snow will likely start to fall in northern and western Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. Then a 24-hour period of light snow and snow showers will happened between about 8 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the metro.

Snow totals look to be in the 2- to 5-inch range in most areas, including the Twin Cities.

Temperatures will then plummet again following the snow, with a few days of highs near or below zero.

According to Dr. Scott Cline, of St. Cloud Hospital, once wind chill factors drop below -15, frostbite and injury can occur on exposed skin in 30 minutes. The colder it gets, the quicker frostbite can set in.

“People need to be aware when they start getting symptoms,” he said. “You start feeling your hands and feet, cold and then when they are numb and tingly and you can’t feel them anymore, that’s when you need to get yourself in a safer situation.”

When it’s this cold, the National Weather Service recommends wearing at least three layers and making sure no skin is exposed.

Those going outside are also encouraged to limit how much they drink, as alcohol masks the signs of frostbite and hypothermia, and make people feel warm even when the body is not.