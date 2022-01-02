MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s cold start to the new year continues Sunday, but a warm-up is on the horizon.

Nearly the entire state is under a until 10 a.m. Sunday. The Twin Cities, the Arrowhead and parts of southern Minnesota are under a slightly less severe wind chill advisory.

Temperatures were in the double digits below zero in the Twin Cities Sunday morning. While highs across the state will climb above zero Sunday, most places will still have feels-like temperatures below zero.

On Monday, the Twin Cities will jump to a high of 26 degrees. Up north, most spots will get into the high teens, while southern Minnesota will climb above 30.

Tuesday will be even warmer. Then, some light snow will arrive overnight into Wednesday.

Temperatures will plunge again at the end of the week.

According to Dr. Scott Cline, of St. Cloud Hospital, once wind chill factors drop below -15, frostbite and injury can occur on exposed skin in 30 minutes. The colder it gets, the quicker frostbite can set in.

“People need to be aware when they start getting symptoms,” he said. “You start feeling your hands and feet, cold and then when they are numb and tingly and you can’t feel them anymore, that’s when you need to get yourself in a safer situation.”

When it’s this cold, the National Weather Service recommends wearing at least three layers and making sure no skin is exposed. Outdoor sleeping bags are a good idea, as well as ski goggles.

Those going outside are also encouraged to limit how much they drink, as alcohol masks the signs of frostbite and hypothermia, and make people feel warm even when the body is not.