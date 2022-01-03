ST. PAUL (WCCO) — A fixture in St. Paul’s Lowertown neighborhood is closing for good.
The Black Dog Cafe announced online that they are closing this month. They asked fans of the establishment to join them for a final “dram or a drink” Jan. 15.
“We are grateful for each and everyone of you that has walked through these doors,” an online announcement from a worker read. “We have loved you as best we could.”
Black Dog was more than a bar, restaurant and coffee shop. It was also a major supporter of local arts and often did concerts, and art installations.
There also is an active arts community in that same building and studios and lofts nearby where people work.
Black Dog has been in business in the neighborhood since 1998.