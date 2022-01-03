MN WEATHER: Metro May Pass 30-Degree Mark Tuesday, Before 24-Hour SnowfallWe’ll enjoy above-average warmth Tuesday, followed by a lengthy snow storm.

'Be Prepared’: Several Hospitalized With Frostbite Over Weekend In Twin CitiesMore than a dozen people in the Twin Cities were hospitalized with frostbite injuries as the bitter weather settled in over the weekend.

With Lingering Subzero Temps, How To Protect Your Home From Pipe Bursts"Don’t overuse space heaters and don’t take torches to your pipes to warm them up, that’s just asking for trouble,” firefighter Mike Wallace said.

MN WEATHER: Freezing Fog Friday Morning, Light Afternoon Snow As Temps Begin To PlummetFreezing fog could make the morning commute a little slick Friday morning, especially south of the metro. Light snow showers move in this afternoon – and then frigid temps.

2021 In Review: A Year Of Weather ExtremesFrom smoky air and wicked winds to heavy snow and severe drought, the last twelve months were a story of weather extremes.