MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health says lines are long at its COVID-19 testing sites Monday.
According to MDH, demand at the sites is “very high” due to the holiday weekend, with wait times likely longer than normal.
MDH said Monday afternoon that it’s moving its testing site at MSP Airport to appointments only to reduce crowding. MDH said the decision was made at the request of airport staff.
EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: At the request of airport staff to reduce crowding, the @mspairport testing site is moving to appointments only today. Please only visit the MSP testing site if you have an appointment. Find other testing options at https://t.co/qLXy82KNGC #StaySafeMN
— mnhealth (@mnhealth) January 3, 2022
Extremely long lines could also be seen at the Minneapolis Convention Center in the late morning.
Health department officials say people with appointments should check with staff onsite to see if they are in the correct line. More testing options can be found here.
Minnesota reported 6,780 new cases and 48 more deaths Wednesday.
The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,028,986, which includes 14,701 reinfections. Since the start of the pandemic, 10,564 Minnesotans have died from the virus.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have now been more than 10,000 ICU hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures.