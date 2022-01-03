ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A man is in custody in connection to the fatal shooting last week in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood.
The St. Paul Police Department says a 49-year-old man was arrested for murder in the death of Kenneth Davis Jr., who was shot in the chest on Dec. 27 on the 900 block of Rice Street. He later died at Regions Hospital.
The suspect is being held in the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects unless they’ve been formally charged.
Davis’ death marked the 36th homicide in St. Paul last year. After his death, two more homicides were added to the capital city’s tally, which set the all-time record at for homicides in a given year at 38.