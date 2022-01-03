PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who escaped from a Minnesota jail last spring has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Portland, Oregon, man near a homeless camp in August, according to court records.
Hunter Lewis, 21, entered not guilty pleas last week during his arraignment on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.READ MORE: Trinis Edwards Charged With Murder After Shooting Man Following Fight In Liquor Store
Lewis is also accused of escape from custody from a minimum security area of the Koochiching County Jail in International Falls. Records show Minnesota authorities issued a warrant for his arrest in late April. Lewis was facing a first-degree burglary charge at the time.
Quaii Snider, 37, was shot in or near a homeless camp in the area of North Victory Boulevard and Interstate 5 on Aug. 17, police said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.READ MORE: Assisted-Living Facility Calling On Relatives To Take Care Of Loved Ones As Omicron Forces Staff To Quarantine
Snider was among 90 victims of homicide in Portland in 2021, a record for the city.
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)MORE NEWS: Suspect Located In Hit-And-Run Death Of Iliana Tasso, 8: 'She Was A Good Child'