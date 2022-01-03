Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’ll enjoy above-average warmth Tuesday, followed by a lengthy snow storm.
WCCO Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the Twin Cities could breach 30 degrees Tuesday, which will feature cloudy skies and the potential for a few flurries.
Light snow will likely start to fall in northern and western Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. Then, a 24-hour period of light snow and snow showers will happen between about early Tuesday evening to early Wednesday evening.
The heaviest snowfall looks to be in the Tuesday evening and overnight hours. Most of the snow will be out of the state by mid-day Wednesday, with the system completely out by 7 p.m.
Winds will kick up as the snow system exits — 20 to 25 mph with higher gusts from the northwest — so there will be a lot of blowing snow. The Wednesday morning commute might be tricky. It will settle down later in the evening.
The Twin Cities may have between 1 to 3 inches of snow by lunch time Wednesday. Higher totals of 3 to 5 inches could happen north of the Interstate 94 corridor.
Temps will cool back down Thursday and warm toward the weekend.