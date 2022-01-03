Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A warm-up is on the horizon after Minnesota’s cold start to the new year.

The WCCO Weather Team says it will be a quiet start to the week, with little or no chance for precipitation until Tuesday evening in the Twin Cities following the evening commute.

Temperatures will slowly rise past zero early Monday morning, and the first commute of 2022 will start in the single digits with some slippery spots on roadways due to black ice.

Highs will reach into the mid-20s Monday in the metro and central Minnesota, with some areas to the south and southwest seeing temps in the low-30s. Temps will fall to the low-teens in the evening.

The Twin Cities could breach 30 degrees Tuesday, which will feature cloudy skies and the potential for a few flurries.

Light snow will likely start to fall in northern and western Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. Then, a 24-hour period of light snow and snow showers will happen between about early Tuesday evening to early Wednesday evening.

The heaviest snowfall looks to be in the Tuesday evening and overnight hours. Most of the snow will be out of the state by mid-day, with the system completely out by 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Winds will kick up as the snow system exits, so there will be a lot of blowing snow. The Wednesday evening commute might be tricky.

Snow totals look to be in the 1- to 2-inch range for the Twin Cities. Higher totals of 2- to 5-inches could happen north of the metro area, north of Interstate 94.

Temperatures will then plummet again. The coldest day of the week looks to be Thursday, where -2 degrees could be the highest temperature seen in the Twin Cities.

On Friday, there’s more cold and a snow chance.

According to Dr. Scott Cline, of St. Cloud Hospital, once wind chill factors drop below -15, frostbite and injury can occur on exposed skin in 30 minutes. The colder it gets, the quicker frostbite can set in.

“People need to be aware when they start getting symptoms,” he said. “You start feeling your hands and feet, cold and then when they are numb and tingly and you can’t feel them anymore, that’s when you need to get yourself in a safer situation.”

When it’s this cold, the National Weather Service recommends wearing at least three layers and making sure no skin is exposed.

Those going outside are also encouraged to limit how much they drink, as alcohol masks the signs of frostbite and hypothermia, and make people feel warm even when the body is not.