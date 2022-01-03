MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says nearly 200 motorists were arrested for driving while intoxicated over the holiday weekend.
According to the patrol, 199 drivers statewide were arrested for DWI between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
“Too many Minnesotans rang in the New Year behind bars after making a dangerous choice to get behind the wheel after drinking,” the patrol said. “Drive sober, drive smart.”
In November, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said “drugged driving incidents are on the rise,” and that it’s a growing concern for Minnesota law enforcement.
From 2016 to 2020, 26 people died in drunk driving-related crashes during the holiday DWI extra enforcement period, according to the DPS. One of every five deaths on Minnesota roads is related to drunken driving.