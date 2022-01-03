MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a vehicle and possible driver have been located in a late December incident where a young girl was struck and killed by a vehicle in Brooklyn Center.
Last Thursday evening, the 8-year-old girl was struck at Highway 252 and 66th Avenue North. She died of her injuries. She was later identified as Iliana Tasso and authorities believe she was walking alone at the time.
Authorities asked for the public’s help locating the driver, who left the scene after striking the girl. The vehicle was described as a white 2015 to 2020 Nissan Rogue with possible damage to the front right side.
On Monday, the state patrol confirmed that a vehicle and possible driver have been located, and that the person is cooperating with investigators.
The investigation is active and ongoing.