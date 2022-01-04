MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a robbery and shooting at a business in Minneapolis’ Bryn Mawr neighborhood last week.

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old are each charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, according to documents filed in Hennepin County.

According to a juvenile petition, police responded to Bryn Mawr Market on a reported shooting around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 29.

Surveillance video allegedly showed four teenage boys were involved in the robbery and shooting.

The 17-year-old is alleged to have pointed a gun at the cashier before another teen took the gun and hit the cashier with it. A third teen then grabbed the gun and allegedly shot the cashier in the foot and stomach.

The 20-year-old cashier was hospitalized, but is expected to survive.

The petition states the 16-year-old was trying to open the cash register during the robbery.

Surveillance videos showed all four teens running from the store and driving away in a red Mazda, according to the petition. Investigators said that vehicle was stolen, and was found shortly after the robbery near one of the teen’s homes.

Three of the teens, including the 16-year-old, were arrested later that day near where the Mazda was parked. The 17-year-old was arrested later for a different incident, the petition states.

Police identified the teens by matching surveillance video of the robbery to a livestream posted by one of them in which they were wearing the same clothing as the suspects.

The other two teens, a 14- and 15-year-old, have not been charged.