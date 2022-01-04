ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver is dead after crashing into a jackknifed semi-truck’s trailer that was blocking an Alexandria road Monday evening.
Alexandria police say the crash happened at about 7:45 p.m. on the 2600 block of 34th Avenue West.
The semi and its trailer were in both lanes of 34th Avenue when the victim’s vehicle collided with it while traveling westbound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was identified as Arlys Hendrickson, an 83-year-old from Alexandria.
Police say the semi driver was not hurt.
The crash is under investigation.